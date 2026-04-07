UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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07.04.2026 20:39:50

Why UnitedHealth Group Rallied Today

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) were rallying on Tuesday, up 10.5% as of 1:41 p.m. EDT.UnitedHealth is the largest health insurer in America, and received a boost today after the government's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a higher 2027 reimbursement rate for Medicare Advantage plans than previously indicated.In a statement from CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz (or "Dr. Oz" as he's known to many), the government agency announced it had approved a 2.48% increase to Medicare Advantage reimbursements for calendar 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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