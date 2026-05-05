UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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06.05.2026 00:22:32
Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Came Roaring Back In April
Shares of UniteHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shot up 36.9% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The largest healthcare company in the United States rebounded nicely after posting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, with upbeat guidance and significant margin improvement compared with years prior. Health insurers went through the spincycle the last couple of years, but if this report by UnitedHealth is any indication, a recovery is near. Here's why UnitedHealth Group stock roared in April, and whether you should consider buying shares today. In Q1, UnitedHealth's medical loss ratio for its insurance operations was 83.9%, down from 84.8% in Q1 a year prior. For a health insurer, the lower the medical loss ratio, the better, as it gives it a wider margin on its premium revenue to earn as a profit after overhead costs. Health insurers across the board faced higher utilization rates in 2025, crushing medical loss ratios. It now looks like UnitedHealth is on the other side of these cost headwinds after repricing insurance plans.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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