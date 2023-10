Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Jumped Today

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) climbed as much as 3.6% early Friday, then settled to trade up around 2.3% as of 2:30 p.m. ET after the the healthcare benefits company announced strong quarterly results.UnitedHealth's third-quarter revenue climbed 14.2% year over year to $92.36 billion -- including double-digit percent growth from both its Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments -- translating to a 13.3% increase in adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings to $6.56 per share. Analysts, on average, were modeling lower adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share on revenue closer to $91.4 billion.UnitedHealth also drove healthy cash flows from operations of $6.9 billion during the quarter, and has returned over $11.5 billion to shareholders through the first three quarters of 2023 through dividends and share repurchases. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel