UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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21.04.2026 18:01:29
Why UnitedHealth Stock Is Up Today
After a tough past twelve months that at one point saw the stock down by more than half, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shareholders finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.That's the takeaway from the response to today's news anyway. As of 11:59 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of the health insurer are up 8% following the release of the company's fiscal first-quarter numbers, which are not only better than expected, but suggest the organization is on the road to recovery.UnitedHealth turned $111.7 billion in revenue into an adjusted per-share profit of $7.23 for the three months ending in March. That's up 2% from its year-earlier top line of $109.6 billion, and three cents better than Q1-2025's bottom line of $7.20. And, both numbers topped analysts' expectations for sales of $109.6 billion and earnings of $6.57 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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