Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Skyrocketed More Than 100% in February

Units of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) surged 111% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the master limited partnership (MLP) was its strong fiscal third-quarter results and improving balance sheet. NGL generated $193.3 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during its fiscal 2023 third quarter. That was a significant improvement from $147.7 million in the year-ago period. The primary driver was record results from its water solutions segment, which generated $121.7 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 47.1% year over year and 16.2% from the prior quarter. The company handled a record 2.43 million barrels of water per day in the quarter, up 31.9% year over year. Meanwhile, it kept expenses down despite inflationary pressures. Continue reading