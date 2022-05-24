|
24.05.2022 20:08:48
Why Unity Software Is Down More Than 12% on Tuesday
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) are down 12.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET today, upended by broad-market weakness and steep sell-offs from a pair of closely related peers.Blame Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP), mostly. Roblox stock is 8.7% lower today in response to a downgrade from Atlantic Equities, while Snap -- the name behind the social media app Snapchat -- cautioned its shareholders that it wouldn't meet its initial second-quarter earnings estimates, sending its shares down more than 40%. Although distinct companies, all three organizations are working on metaverse-based products. If one or more of them is struggling, investors are willing to bet that others operating in the same arena are running into the same headwind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
