Why Unity Software Stock Fell 14% in February

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) fell 14.3% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop happened after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and gave guidance for 2023.And while management tried to cast everything in a positive light, it clearly has a lot of challenges to overcome, which is why the stock was down for the month.In the fourth quarter, revenue jumped 43% year over year to $451 million, surpassing management's guidance. But before getting too excited, consider that the company acquired competitor ironSource, which contributed to its overall revenue growth. How much it contributed is uncertain because management didn't break this out. But it was likely significant.