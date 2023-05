Why Unity Software Stock Just Popped 12%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With investors obsessing over artificial intelligence stocks in 2023, it's starting to feel like the metaverse and virtual reality are all last year's news. Nevertheless, metaverse and virtual reality stocks still exist, and one of them reported earnings yesterday: Unity Software (NYSE: U).And fingers crossed, but so far so good. Investors seemed to like the news, and as of 10:30 a.m. ET, Unity Software stock is up 11.5%.So what's driving Unity Software higher today? In two words, it's sales growth. Continue reading