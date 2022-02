Why Unity Software Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D-software platform Unity Software (NYSE: U) jumped in early trading on the Nasdaq , up 11.1% as of 9:50 a.m. ET.Unity beat earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 last night, reporting a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.05 per share, which was $0.02 better than the $0.07 loss analysts had expected. Sales for the quarter came in at $315.9 million, well ahead of the $295.5 million consensus. Image source: Getty Images.