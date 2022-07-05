|
05.07.2022 22:42:00
Why Unity Software Stock Rocketed Over 12% Higher Today
Shares of 3D content-creation platform Unity Software (NYSE: U) soared 12.9% higher today as of market close. It was a fantastic day of market outperformance, given that the S&P 500 Index was up just under 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8%. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/U/?p=U Even after today's jump, though, Unity stock is down 70% so far in 2022 and 82% off of its all-time highs reached late in 2021. A myriad of factors contributed to Unity's rally today. The most apparent was a falling 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which ended the day at a 2.8% annual yield compared to about 3.5% in mid-June. Lower interest rates increase the present value of risk assets like stocks, especially those of high-growth companies like Unity that don't generate a profit yet. Conversely, higher interest rates lower the present value of stocks, which is one of the reasons Unity has been stuck in free fall this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!