12.05.2023 15:29:50
Why Unity Software Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Week to date, shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 23% through Thursday's closing price, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of real-time 3D software for gaming and other markets surprised investors with its first-quarter earnings report. Unity's revenue soared 56% year over year, boosted by the recent acquisition of ironSource, an Israel-based company that helps mobile developers grow and monetize their apps.However, even after accounting for the additional ironSource revenue, Unity still beat the consensus analyst estimate of $481 million by reporting $500 million in total revenue for the quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
