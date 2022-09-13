|
13.09.2022 21:29:00
Why Unity Software Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were down 11.8% as of 2:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. On Monday, AppLovin said it was backing away from its Aug. 9 proposal to merge with Unity in what would have been a deal valued at $20 billion. Unity shares tanked on Tuesday after more bad news about the economy and inflation sent the broader market down. The company's shares popped as much as 50% in early August around its second-quarter earnings release and the AppLovin proposal. But after Unity's board formerly rejected the offer on Aug. 15, the stock has been in a downward slide. Year to date, Unity is down 74%. Unity remains committed to its pending merger with ironSource. This should position the company as a leading platform to help game creators run, grow, and monetize live games and real-time 3D content. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unity Software Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Unity Software Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Unity Software Inc Registered Shs
|36,28
|-9,54%