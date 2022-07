Why Unity Stock Plunged Today Whereas ironSource Stock Skyrocketed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged on Wednesday morning, but shares of ironSource (NYSE: IS) skyrocketed. And believe it or not, these moves were for the same reason. Unity and ironSource are merging. As of 10 a.m. ET, Unity was down by 13%, while ironSource was up 52%.While the companies are calling this a merger, it's more like Unity is acquiring ironSource. The all-stock deal values ironSource at $4.4 billion. The market capitalization of ironSource was around $2.3 billion prior to the announcement, so Unity is paying a significant premium for the company.This explains why ironSource rose so much, and also why Unity stock is down. As of Tuesday's close, Unity's market cap was around $12 billion, so a $4.4 billion deal is roughly one-third of Unity's size. Naturally, an all-stock deal of this magnitude will put downward pressure on shares.Continue reading