25.07.2023 23:12:14
Why UPS Stock Couldn't Deliver for Investors on Tuesday
A crippling potential labor strike looming over United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has been avoided. That's positive news for the company and the millions of Americans who receive packages delivered by the logistics specialist. It isn't, however, being taken well by UPS' investors.On Tuesday, following news of a tentative agreement on a new contract being negotiated by the company and the Teamsters union backing its workers, those investors traded UPS stock down by nearly 2%. That was a steeper fall than the 0.3% decline of the S&P 500 index.Both UPS and the Teamsters announced the news on Tuesday, with unsurprisingly different takes on it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
