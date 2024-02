Why UPS Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

A well-regarded analyst is warming up to United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and investors are taking notice. Shares of the transportation giant were up 4% as of 11 a.m. ET after UBS upgraded the stock from neutral to buy.Shipping is a cyclical business, and UPS investors over the past year have gained first-hand experience of what a down cycle feels like. The company's shares have fallen nearly 30% in the last 12 months due to declining volumes and higher costs.UPS failed to deliver for investors in the fourth quarter and provided disappointing guidance for 2024. The company also announced a new cost-cutting campaign, including job cuts, aimed at saving about $1 billion annually. It could also seek a buyer for some of its weaker-performing business lines.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel