Why UPS Stock Popped on Thursday

Just in time for Christmas -- and for the second time in a week -- analysts are raising price targets on United Parcel Services (NYSE: UPS) stock, which enjoyed a modest 2.7% bump in share price through 11 a.m. ET this morning.Last week saw Bank of America raise its target on UPS to $164 per share. Today, investment bank Oppenheimer is going BofA four better, raising its price target to $168 per share, as The Fly just reported. What's more, whereas BofA assigns UPS stock only a "neutral" rating, Oppenheimer thinks the stock will "outperform." UPS has apparently been making the rounds on Wall Street lately, with both investment banks citing separate "investor meetings" with the company as prompting their price target revisions.