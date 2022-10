Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold.With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%. As of 1:36 p.m. ET today, the three were still trading lower, down 9.7%, 9.1%, and 4.6%, respectively.To be clear, there was no company-specific news fueling the declines. Rather, investors grew more cautious after reading the latest economic tea leaves. Continue reading