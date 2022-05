Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and Mastercard Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of many tech and fintech stocks struggled today, as investors continued to navigate a difficult economic backdrop that is filled with uncertainty.Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 4% lower, as of 12:11 p.m. ET today. Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 12% lower and shares of the large payments company Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen about 5%.Investors are trying to figure out how the economy and market will fare after the Federal Reserve recently raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest increase seen in two decades. The move is an attempt to rein in inflation, which has risen quickly and led to consumers paying more for daily goods and services. Investors expect the Fed to continue raising rates this year.