|
20.10.2022 21:36:00
Why Upstart, PayPal, and SoFi Stocks Were Volatile Today
It's been a wild day for fintech stocks. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) started the trading day making significant gains, as a handful of banks released better-than-expected quarterly results this week. But investors reversed course by mid-afternoon and erased nearly all of the early gains the stocks had made after Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said that "we are going to keep raising rates for a while" to tamp down sky-high inflation. That's not what investors wanted to hear today. As a result, Upstart lost the 8% gains it made earlier in the day and was up by just 0.7%. PayPal reversed its 3.7% increase and was up by just 0.4%, while SoFi lost its earlier gain of 4% and was up by only 0.4% as of 3:10 p.m. ET. Investors started the day optimistic as they took into account the latest quarterly results from Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, and Goldman Sachs, which were released earlier this week. Each bank outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimates for their respective quarters, leading to a general sense of optimism in the market and for financial stocks, in particular. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PayPal Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PayPal Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|5 701,50
|0,15%
|eBay Inc.
|38,17
|-0,59%
|PayPal Inc
|86,00
|-3,01%
|Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|23,03
|-0,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.