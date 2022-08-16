|
16.08.2022 21:10:59
Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Shares Initially Plunged, Then Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) plunged at the market opening today, with each stock down more than 5% to start the morning. But by midday, each had recovered, with Upstart rocketing higher to an 8.4% gain, SoFi gaining 1.8%, and Lemonade up 1.7% as of 1:46 p.m. ET.What caused such a big reversal? It's hard to say, as there wasn't much company-specific news on Tuesday. However, recession fears might be easing, just as a high-profile hedge fund disclosed a new position in both Upstart and SoFi, perhaps boosting sentiment for these beaten-down fintech stocks. Each of these stocks is economically sensitive, given that they are financial stocks that appeal to millennial and Gen Z consumers. Upstart uses artificial intelligence (AI) to underwrite unsecured personal loans and auto loans; SoFi targets grad students with student loans and then cross-sells its comprehensive suite of banking and financial products over time; Lemonade is an insurer that streamlines the insurance application process by using AI instead of paid agents.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
|28,76
|-0,64%
|Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|31,70
|-3,09%