Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the star fintech stocks of 2021 wasn't glowing so brightly this week. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. One analyst has cooled notably on the stock, and that sent a chill through many investors.On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. He also substantially cut the price target on the shares, which now stands at $75, well below the preceding $110.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading