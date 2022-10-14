|
14.10.2022 15:49:26
Why Upstart Holdings Shot Up as Much as 23.4% This Week
Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) shot up as much as 23.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform had no big company-specific news, so we can chalk its volatile price movements up to broad market developments and the high short interest on the stock. As of the close on Thursday, Oct. 13, the stock is up 16.5% since last Friday's close.As I mentioned above, Upstart didn't give any specific updates on its business this week, so it is a bit unclear what exactly drove its stock to move so quickly. But I think we can boil it down to two possibilities.First is the broad market movement this week in reaction to the September inflation report. Prices grew 0.4% month over month in September and are up 8.2% from a year earlier, which is well ahead of the Federal Reserve's target of 2%. To stamp out this inflation, the Fed is raising interest rates to make it tougher for lenders across the economy. Since Upstart powers consumer loans for banks and other lending institutions, rising rates can have a negative impact on lending volume and therefore on revenue. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
