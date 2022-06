Why Upstart Plunged 33% in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial intelligence-based lending platform, plummeted 33% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. After a rough first quarter, several analysts downgraded the stock over the past month.Upstart stock has been volatile over the past few months, Reaching $400 in October before touching down at only $25 last week. Investors were willing to pay a high price for shares of what appeared to be a fast-growing, well-run and profitable company with soaring prospects and a unique, useful business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading