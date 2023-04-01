|
01.04.2023 00:00:38
Why Upstart Rocketed 12% Higher Today
Shares of fintech Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rocketed 12% higher during Friday's trading session. There was no company-specific news powering that move, but the stock benefited from a positive report on U.S. inflation.Inflation has a magnified effect on Upstart due to its unique business model. And given that the stock has been thoroughly beaten down over the past 18 months -- losing more than 90% of its value -- it's not surprising that indications of relief on the inflation front led to a sharp move higher.On Friday, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis released February's personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) report, which showed a welcome deceleration from January and came in lower than analysts' consensus forecast.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!