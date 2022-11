Why Upstart Stock Crashed and Burned on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) cratered out of the gate on Wednesday, eventually recouping some of their losses. The stock plunged as much as 26.4% in early trading, but by 11:52 a.m. ET, the stock was down 13.4%.The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI)-based lending platform lower was its third-quarter financial results, which were far worse than expectations.Upstart reported revenue of $157 million, down 31% year over year, while total fee revenue of $179 million slumped 15%. This resulted in an adjusted loss per share of $0.24. Continue reading