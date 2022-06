Why Upstart Stock Is Falling Hard

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) plummeted this morning after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and drastically cut his price target for its shares. The tech stock was down by 9.1% as of 11:38 a.m. ET. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded Upstart's shares from equal weight to underweight and slashed his price target for the stock from $88 down to $19. Continue reading