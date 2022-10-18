|
18.10.2022 16:56:19
Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. That helped fuel Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) share price gains this morning, as investors took their cue from better-than-expected bank earnings over the past two days. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Then today, Goldman Sachs' third-quarter earnings and revenue topped analysts' consensus estimates. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
