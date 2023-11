Why Upstart Stock Jumped More Than 30% This Week

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were among the big winners this week, even though there was no news out on the artificial intelligence (AI)-based consumer lending company.Instead, Upstart stock soared on signs that the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.As a result, the stock was up 31.3% for the week as of 3:09 p.m. ET, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel