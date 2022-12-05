|
05.12.2022 17:22:00
Why Upstart Stock Lost 16% in November
Shares of credit lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell another 16% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart's third-quarter earnings came in below expectations, which were already a huge drop from the previous performance.November was an extension of Upstart's magnificent downfall from market darling to sell-off stock. After wowing investors with outrageous growth in 2021 and what looked like superior technology, it's fallen flat in the face of economic volatility.That worsened in the third quarter as merely decelerating growth turned into a 31% year-over-year sales decline and a net loss. From a positive perspective, the reaction is that the stock had already plummeted so much that the added plunge was fairly mild.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
