Why Upstart Stock Popped This Week

Boy, is the bull market back. Shares of lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) have soared 21.1% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is now up over 400% year to date (YTD) after a Wall Street analyst lifted their price target on the shares, which likely caused the stock to enter another short squeeze.However, it is not all sunshine and rainbows for the consumer credit facilitator. Upstart has benefited this year after the stock collapsed in 2022, likely due to the narrative around the company's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Anything associated with AI has soared so far this year after OpenAI released ChatGPT to the world. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel