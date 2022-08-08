|
Why Upstart Stock Was Climbing Today
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was on the move today, rising 9.9% as of 1:09 p.m. ET.There was no company-specific news out on the fintech stock, but traders are positioning themselves ahead of its earnings report after hours. Based on current options pricing, traders expect Upstart to swing 24% after hours, a typical move for the volatile lending technology disruptor.Upstart, which connects borrowers to lenders using artificial intelligence technology to assess creditworthiness and price loans, has plunged in the market sell-off, down more than 90% from its peak.Continue reading
