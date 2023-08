Why Upstart Stock Was Tumbling Today

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were falling today after Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell-equivalent rating and urged investors to sell the stock after its recent rally.As a result, Upstart shares were down 13% as of 2:10 p.m. ET.Shares of Upstart , a consumer lender that uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness, are up about 300% over the last three months on a combination of an extended short squeeze, an improving macro environment, excitement around artificial intelligence, and guidance indicating the beginning of a recovery in its first-quarter earnings report. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel