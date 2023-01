Why Upstart Was Falling Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fintech platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were falling today, down 6.1% as of 1:09 p.m. ET.There wasn't any material company-specific news today. In fact, Upstart introduced a new software tool for auto loan origination today, which, if anything, would normally be a positive.So why the fall? Well, Upstart tends to be a volatile stock, both to the upside and the downside, depending on the broader market and macroeconomic data, and the markets were down broadly today after a nice run to start the year. It appears as though investors are taking some early-year profits ahead of what could a volatile earnings season and potential recession. Continue reading