|
19.01.2023 19:54:44
Why Upstart Was Falling Hard Today
Shares of fintech platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were falling today, down 6.1% as of 1:09 p.m. ET.There wasn't any material company-specific news today. In fact, Upstart introduced a new software tool for auto loan origination today, which, if anything, would normally be a positive.So why the fall? Well, Upstart tends to be a volatile stock, both to the upside and the downside, depending on the broader market and macroeconomic data, and the markets were down broadly today after a nice run to start the year. It appears as though investors are taking some early-year profits ahead of what could a volatile earnings season and potential recession. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.01.23
|Why Upstart Was Falling Hard Today (MotleyFool)
|
16.01.23
|Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
12.01.23
|Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
05.01.23
|Why Upstart Stock Plunged 32% in December (MotleyFool)
|
05.01.23
|Why I'm in No Hurry to Buy Upstart Stock (MotleyFool)
|
03.01.23
|Why Shares of StoneCo, Upstart, and Lemonade Are Falling Today (MotleyFool)