18.03.2022 16:55:40
Why Upwork Stock Is Soaring by Double Digits This Week
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) are seeing strong rebound momentum in this week's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 18.1% from the previous Friday's close as of 11:30 a.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upwork published a press release last week announcing that it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus. With comments from Russian and Ukrainian officials suggesting that progress was being made on negotiations that could bring their conflict to a close, the gig-economy marketplace stock regained some ground this week. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
