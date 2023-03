Why Upwork Stock Jumped 15% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), a platform for connecting freelancers to clients, soared 15.4% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company said that it would buy back some of its convertible debt.Upwork said in a regulatory filing this week that it entered into a repurchase agreement to buy back some of the 0.25% convertible debt that will come due in 2026. The company said that it will spend about $157 million in cash for the purchase, which is expected to close around March 27. The company further said that the principal amount of notes left outstanding will be $378.2 million. Continue reading