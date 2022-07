Why Upwork Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of job marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) plunged on Monday morning, after an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. The market was down sharply as well, exacerbating the pressure on shares of Upwork . As of 1:30 p.m. ET today, the stock was down 10%. According to The Fly, BTIG analyst Marvin Fong lowered his price target for Upwork today from $34 per share to $30, a decrease of almost 12%. As recently as October, Fong had a price target more than double the current one. However, the stock has fallen by more than 50% since then, and price targets tend to be reactionary to price movements -- when stocks fall, price targets come down.While Fong frequently adjusts his price targets for Upwork stock, he is at least consistent with his rating. According to TipRanks, Fong has issued a statement 25 times since the middle of 2020. During this time, he has resolutely said Upwork stock was a buy.