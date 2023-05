Why Upwork Stock Was Being Crushed This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online freelance worker-platform operator Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) were on a sharp downward ride this week. As of mid-afternoon Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price had declined by more 17% week to date. Investors were clearly unhappy about the company's latest quarterly results.In its first quarter, Upwork booked just under $161 million in revenue, which bettered the $141 million it earned in the same period of 2022. The company's gross services volume (GSV) -- a key financial metric for its business -- was flat, however, at $1 billion.Meanwhile, on the bottom line, the company managed to narrow its non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss to $700,000 ($0.01 per share) from the year-ago deficit of $3.5 million. Continue reading