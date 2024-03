Why Urban Outfitters Stock Sank 14% Today

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) were down by about 14% as of 11:25 a.m. ET Wednesday after the teen clothier reported a fourth-quarter earnings miss Tuesday afternoon.Wall Street had been expecting the retailer to report a profit of $0.74 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $1.5 billion. Urban Outfitters nailed the sales target, but missed by a nickel on adjusted earnings, reporting $0.69 per share. On a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, Urban Outfitters ' earnings were even lower. As management explained in the earnings report, GAAP profits for Q4 were only $0.50 per share, hurt by "store impairment and lease abandonment charges, an asset impairment charge and a change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel