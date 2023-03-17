|
17.03.2023 16:53:57
Why US Bancorp Stock Was Down 15.1% This Week
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB), the holding company for US Bank, saw its stock price plummet 15.1% this week from last Friday's close through 10 a.m. ET today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is trading at about $34.50 per share as of Friday morning, down 21% year to date. Overall, the markets were up slightly this week, as the S&P 500 gained 2.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.9% this week, as of 10 a.m. ET today.Continue reading
