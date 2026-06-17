Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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17.06.2026 20:41:44
Why USA Rare Earth Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
Bouncing back from a dip that saw it fall 5.9% from the end of trading on Monday to yesterday's close, USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock is ripping higher today. With the Group of Seven, an intergovernmental organization of seven wealthy industrialized nations, leaders meeting today and addressing the sourcing of rare-earth elements, investors are digging in deeper to -- and buying -- rare-earth stocks like USA Rare Earth.As of 1:36 p.m. ET, shares of USA Rare Earth are up 12.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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