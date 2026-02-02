Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

02.02.2026 17:14:46

Why USA Rare Earth Stock Popped on Monday

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock started another week strong Monday, rising 6.3% through 10:15 a.m. ET after reports began filtering out of Washington, D.C., about a planned government "Project Vault."Project Vault envisions building a $1 billion stockpile of critical minerals, including rare-earth metals, with the support of $10 billion in loans from the U.S. Export-Import Bank and $1.7 billion in private funding, as Bloomberg and CNBC report.
