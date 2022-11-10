|
10.11.2022 19:49:28
Why Vacasa Stock Plunged Today
While nearly the whole stock market was up today on lower-than-expected inflation, Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) was a rare red dot on market screens after the vacation rental management company missed the mark in its third-quarter earnings report. Earnings were lower than expected, and its guidance indicated that momentum may be fading.As of 1:02 p.m. ET, the stock was down 39.8%.Vacasa actually beat top-line estimates in the quarter, posting revenue of $412.2 million, up 25% from the previous year and ahead of the consensus at $391.7 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
