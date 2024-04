Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) were skyrocketing 37.8% higher as of 10:09 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company confirmed it had received -- and rejected -- several unsolicited acquisition proposals from pharmaceutical contract-manufacturing and packaging-services provider Future Pak. Future Pak's most recent proposal to acquire Vanda was made on April 1, 2024. The offer was to buy Vanda for $7.25 to $7.75 per share.The low end of this range reflects a premium of 79% to Vanda's closing price on Tuesday. However, the company's board of directors concluded the offers "significantly undervalue" the company. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel