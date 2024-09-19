|
19.09.2024 23:20:45
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Sank by Nearly 6% Today
The end of the trading week likely can't come fast enough for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA). The commercial-stage biotech's stock took an almost 6% hit on Thursday, following some dispiriting news about one of its investigational drugs. That compared unfavorably to the 1.7% increase in the S&P 500 index during that session.Bad news about a pipeline product is a fact of life in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, but it's always an uncomfortable experience for companies and their investors. Before market open Thursday, Vanda disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant in the treatment of the stomach disorder gastroparesis. The FDA detailed the reasons for its rejection in a Complete Response Letter (CRL). In a press release, Vanda responded: "The CRL was conclusory in nature, generally disregarded the evidence provided and instead suggested that Vanda conduct additional studies with a design and duration inconsistent with the advice of key experts in the field and not appropriate based on the scientific understanding and natural course of the disorder."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.04.24
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals-Aktie gibt Gas: Medikament gegen bipolare Störung erhält Genehmigung (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
|4,10
|-0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.