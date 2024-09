Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Sank by Nearly 6% Today

The end of the trading week likely can't come fast enough for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA). The commercial-stage biotech's stock took an almost 6% hit on Thursday, following some dispiriting news about one of its investigational drugs. That compared unfavorably to the 1.7% increase in the S&P 500 index during that session.Bad news about a pipeline product is a fact of life in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, but it's always an uncomfortable experience for companies and their investors. Before market open Thursday, Vanda disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant in the treatment of the stomach disorder gastroparesis. The FDA detailed the reasons for its rejection in a Complete Response Letter (CRL). In a press release, Vanda responded: "The CRL was conclusory in nature, generally disregarded the evidence provided and instead suggested that Vanda conduct additional studies with a design and duration inconsistent with the advice of key experts in the field and not appropriate based on the scientific understanding and natural course of the disorder."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool