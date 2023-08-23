23.08.2023 17:45:06

Why VCI Global Stock Surged 113% Today (Hint: It's About Artificial Intelligence)

You've probably never heard about VCI Global (NASDAQ: VCIG), but the stock's stunning rally this Wednesday will make you sit up and take notice. Shares of VCI Global doubled today -- yes, you read that right. The stock shot up a massive 113% at its highest point in trading today through 10:15 a.m. ET as investors applauded the little-known company's latest pact with an artificial intelligence (AI) behemoth. VCI Global provides consulting services to businesses, with a focus on investor relations, boardroom strategies, initial public offerings (IPOs), and stock listings. VCI Global stock debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Market this year, and it has been a fairly volatile ride so far.VCI Global is a holding company and operates entirely through subsidiaries. This morning, VCI Global announced that one of its subsidiaries, V Galactech, has collaborated with Microsoft to use its Azure OpenAI platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VCI Global Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VCI Global Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VCI Global Limited Registered Shs 5,22 -4,57% VCI Global Limited Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt gewinnt am Freitag leicht hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert ebenfalls leicht aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen