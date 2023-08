Why VCI Global Stock Surged 113% Today (Hint: It's About Artificial Intelligence)

You've probably never heard about VCI Global (NASDAQ: VCIG), but the stock's stunning rally this Wednesday will make you sit up and take notice. Shares of VCI Global doubled today -- yes, you read that right. The stock shot up a massive 113% at its highest point in trading today through 10:15 a.m. ET as investors applauded the little-known company's latest pact with an artificial intelligence (AI) behemoth. VCI Global provides consulting services to businesses, with a focus on investor relations, boardroom strategies, initial public offerings (IPOs), and stock listings. VCI Global stock debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Market this year, and it has been a fairly volatile ride so far.VCI Global is a holding company and operates entirely through subsidiaries. This morning, VCI Global announced that one of its subsidiaries, V Galactech, has collaborated with Microsoft to use its Azure OpenAI platform.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel