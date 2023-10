Why Velo3D Stock Skyrocketed Today

Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) stock saw explosive gains in Firday's trading. The company's share price closed out the daily session up 24.8%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.While Velo3D stock experienced big sell-offs earlier in the week on news that its chief financial officer (CFO) would be departing, it surged today thanks to support from a high-profile investor. The latest updates published by CEO Cathie Wood's Ark Invest showed that the firm had purchased $1.8 million worth of Velo3D shares, and the 3D-printing specialist's stock popped Friday on the development. Velo3D stock has seen volatile swings this week. The company published a press release after the market closed on Tuesday announcing that its CFO William McCombe would be resigning at the end of the week. The unexpected management shakeup initially prompted a stark pullback for the company's share price, but it bounced back Friday following news that Ark Invest has been buying shares. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel