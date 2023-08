Why Vera Bradley Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), the maker of women's handbags and accessories, were moving higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter.As of 12:08 p.m. ET, the stock was up 11.1%.For the quarter, which ended July 29, revenues slipped 1.7% to $128.2 million as sales at Pura Vida, its recently acquired bracelet brand, were down 3.6%, and Vera Bradley sales dipped 1.2% due to store closures. Comparable store sales were up slightly. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel