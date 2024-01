Why Vera Therapeutics Stock Soared by 22% This Week

Clinical-stage biotech Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) had a week to remember on the stock market. Over the past five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price rose by 22%. The appointment of a pair of new executives was encouraging for investors, as was a researcher's new and bullish take on the stock.On Monday, Vera announced that it has appointed a new chief medical officer and chief development officer. Both appointments were effective immediately. The incoming chief medical officer is Robert Brenner, who replaces the departing Celia Lin in the position. A nephrologist, Brenner previously served in the same job at several biotechs, including Orionis Biosciences, and was the senior vice president of medical affairs at AMAG Pharmaceuticals. He also served a nearly nine-year stretch as an executive director at big healthcare company Amgen. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel