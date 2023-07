Why Verizon Stock Fell 6% in the First Half of the Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were lagging the market once again in the first half of the year as a combination of underwhelming quarterly results, rising interest rates that make short-term bond yields more competitive, and a surge in tech stocks from interest in artificial intelligence all left the telecom stock in the dust.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 6% in the first six months of the year, significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which gained 15.9%.As you can see from the chart below, the stock headed steadily lower over most of the first half of the year.