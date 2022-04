Why Verizon Stock Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) declined by 3.1% on Monday after analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded the popular telecom stock. Goldman analyst Brett Feldman cut his rating on Verizon from buy to neutral and slashed his share-price forecast from $61 to $55. The downgrade came after Verizon said on Friday it lost 36,000 postpaid phone connections in the first quarter. That decline, combined with AT&T's (NYSE: T) 691,000 net postpaid phone additions during the quarter, sparked concerns among investors that Verizon was ceding ground to its rival in this key customer segment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading